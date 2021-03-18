Carlson Capital L P Trims Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 1.13% of Glatfelter worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

