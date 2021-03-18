Carlson Capital L P Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,106,419 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

FTI stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

