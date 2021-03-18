CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.