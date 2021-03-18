Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

