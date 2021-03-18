Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.82. 578,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,094,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

