Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

