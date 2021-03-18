Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $94.07. 20,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

