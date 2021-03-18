Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 7,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,634. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.