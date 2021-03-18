Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,080. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

