CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWX. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.79.

Shares of CWX opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

