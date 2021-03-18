Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

