Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$147.20 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE:CNR opened at C$146.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$95.10 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total value of C$27,032,849.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,700 shares of company stock worth $155,227,819 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

