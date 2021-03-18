Canaccord Genuity Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $4.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KELTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

KELTF stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

