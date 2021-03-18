Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,811,673 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,273,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,811,673 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $329,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.