Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,155,098 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,098 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.53% of Mondelez International worth $446,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 151,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,094. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

