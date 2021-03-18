Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,698.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $215,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1,001.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 103,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. 92,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

