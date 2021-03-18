Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $117.94 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,843 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $117,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,101. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

