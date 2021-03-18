Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 2.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $169,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $333,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.