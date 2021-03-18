Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 289,794 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $655,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

BAX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 11,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,619. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

