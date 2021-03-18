CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 677,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.