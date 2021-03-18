Caas Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,876 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $87,552,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,347,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 4,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,724. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.