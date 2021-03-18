Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 175,000 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Get Certara alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.