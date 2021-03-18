Caas Capital Management LP Purchases 506,940 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 390.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $40,863,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $31,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 52,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

