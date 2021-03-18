Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $11.10 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

