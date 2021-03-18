Caas Capital Management LP Invests $8.90 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $11,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OZON stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 50,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

