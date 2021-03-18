Caas Capital Management LP Invests $36.01 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,009,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,017 shares of company stock worth $109,287,387 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,182. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

