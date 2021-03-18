Caas Capital Management LP Has $194.99 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 1.9% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $194,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Insiders have sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 62,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,743. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

