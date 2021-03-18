Caas Capital Management LP Buys 92,500 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,154. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

