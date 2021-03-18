C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Michael G. Mccaffery Sells 189,483 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 189,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $16,522,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AI opened at $80.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

