Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 582,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,177,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,438,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

