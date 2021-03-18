BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $110.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

