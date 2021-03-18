Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,084. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

