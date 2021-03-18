Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

