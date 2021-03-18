Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,660. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

