Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 52.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 24.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

AVGO traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.21. 78,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,925 shares of company stock valued at $44,390,918. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

