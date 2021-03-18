Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 225,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,824. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

