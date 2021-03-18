Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 13,934 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 574,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

