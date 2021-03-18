Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.17. 246,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.75 and its 200-day moving average is $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.