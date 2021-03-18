Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,576,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.3% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.96.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 251,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

