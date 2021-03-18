Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BROG stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

