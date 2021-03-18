Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $31.00 on Monday. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

