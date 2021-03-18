Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $49.67

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NOVA traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,871,110.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

