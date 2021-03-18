Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Target Price at $16.25

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 12th.

IPPLF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

