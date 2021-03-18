Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $22.14

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

