Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Target Price at C$10.57

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

IBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$10.40 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

