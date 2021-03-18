Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Target Price at $15.75

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

