Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Target Price at $79.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $86.65.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
