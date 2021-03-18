Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Target Price at $79.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.