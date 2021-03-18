Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $166.65

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $187.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $190.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

