Brokerages Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) PT at $10.50

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

