Brokerages Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €105.15

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.92 ($128.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

EPA:AIR opened at €101.00 ($118.82) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €94.09 and a 200 day moving average of €82.75. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

